Almost 150 new parking spaces created at Scunthorpe hospital

A new emergency department is next on the cards

Nearly 150 new spaces have been created at Scunthorpe hospital’s new car park.

The decked car park is open from today, September 27, outside the renal unit.

It offers 91 spaces for the public on the ground floor and 58 spaces for staff on the upper floors.

Four electric vehicle charging points will soon be added to the ground floor.

The creation means that the hospital won’t lose any parking spaces overall as the new emergency department is constructed.

The car park is accessed through the one-way system on Cliff Gardens.

Director of Estates and Facilities, Jug Johal said: “The opening of this car park is a landmark point in the work to build bespoke new facilities and improve on the existing facilities at Scunthorpe.

“Having this in place means that we won’t lose any parking provision on the site as a result of building our new Emergency Department.

“This is something that was really important to us, as we know how important it is to you to be able to park nearby if you’re coming in for treatment or to visit someone – especially if you have mobility issues.”

He added: “We’re not just here to treat you when you’re ill. We also want to contribute to providing a more healthy environment for our staff and surrounding community.

“As part of this, we’re in the process of installing four electric vehicle charging points on the ground floor, which are in addition to those we already have in place for our fleet of trust pool cars.

“However, it went further than this, down to little details which may seem small but can make a real long-term difference.

“For example, when considering which species of plants to use in the landscaping around the car park we selected those which are recommended for boosting the population of pollinating insects.”

Construction will soon begin on the new emergency department.

A small number of parking spaces outside of the current one will be closed as final preparations are made.

The hospital says this will be done in stages in order to minimise disruption.