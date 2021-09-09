Amazing rabbit hutch library is spreading a love of reading in Lincoln village

A mum keen to share her passion for reading has transformed an old rabbit hutch into a popular library with hundreds of books.

Penny Wilkinson, from Nettleham, set up The Library Hutch at the end of her driveway in Scothern Road, and it’s proving to be a big hit with villagers.

From humble beginnings, the previously run down hutch has been painted, fitted with windows and adorned with fairy lights – and is now a thriving library with more than 300 books for adults, as well as children.

Penny said: “I’m passionate about reading and I’ve never seen anyone do this with a rabbit hutch, so it’s lovely.

“I just want everyone to have enjoyment in the books I’ve read, I want them to love them as much as I do – but I have got books I wouldn’t necessarily read, as well.

“I just want to get people reading and get people talking.

“It would be nice if every village had a library hutch!”

Penny said she first got the idea from Pinterest after seeing people turn telephone boxes into libraries.

“I wanted to do it when we were in lockdown last year, but I didn’t think anyone would want to touch the books.

“It’s been at the back of my mind since then,” she said.

Penny used charity shops to build up her collection, and she’s also been given lots of kind donations.

The Library Hutch is free for anyone to use – and you can take a book without having to leave another in its place.

All books have a Library Hutch sticker on the back, plus space at the front where readers can leave a review. And users can post pictures on Instagram with the hashtag ‘thelibraryhutch’.