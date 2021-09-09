Three injured after serious A15 crash near Lincoln
Avoid the area if you can
Update: Police said shortly after 11.30am this is now clear and the road is now open. There is still heavy traffic in the area due to the diversions in place.
Three people have been injured after a two-car crash on the A15 north of Lincoln this morning.
The incident happened near the junction for Ingham around 9.30am, and police say the road is likely to be shut for some time.
The people injured are not thought to have life threatening injuries.
All emergency services are at the scene.
Anyone who saw the crash should call police on 101 and quote incident 100 of September 9.
All emergency Services in attendance at an RTC A15 North of Lincoln nearby the Ingham turnoff. This is described as quite serious and the road is likely to be closed for some time. ^MB pic.twitter.com/grJ5e4cX4x
— Lincolnshire Police Control Room (@FCR_Lincs) September 9, 2021