Another Lincoln Imp Trail sculpture damaged

This time it doesn’t appear to be vandalism, though

Another imp from the Lincoln Imp Trail has been damaged, this time allegedly from a delivery lorry that bumped into the sculpture by the Brayford.

The Post-Impressionist sculpture, created by Susan Webber and sponsored by Ruddocks, can be found outside the Royal William IV pub on Brayford Wharf North in Lincoln.

There are visible scuffs on the imp’s shoulder as well as its base, and the podium has been chipped and moved slightly from its original spot.

It is believed a delivery lorry bumped into the sculpture causing the damage, and trail organiser Lincoln Business Improvement Group is currently investigating to see if it can be fixed.

It is the fourth sculpture on the trail to suffer damage and need repairs, after The Running Imp at the St Mary’s Street junction was taken in for some TLC last month.

Two of the imps have been victims of vandalism since the trail launched. The Community Imp on Guildhall Street was vandalised by 20-year-old Bradley Pennell from Scunthorpe, for which he pleaded guilty in court and had to pay damages.

As well as this, the Footie Imp at the lower High Street was vandalised in late August as the top third of the sculpture was dislodged from the base. Stewart Tomlinson, 45, from Grimsby, was charged in connection with this incident and is due at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on September 16.