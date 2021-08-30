Grimsby man charged with second Lincoln Imp Trail vandalism

A 45-year-old man from Grimsby has been charged with the vandalism of a Lincoln Imp statue, the second sculpture on this year’s trail to be damaged.

The Lincoln City FC imp near Poundland on the lower High Street in Lincoln was damaged on Saturday night, with the top third broken off the podium.

Lincolnshire Police found the suspect from CCTV footage and arrested him on the same night.

Stewart Tomlinson, 45, of Hainton Avenue, Grimsby, was charged with criminal damage and bailed to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on September 16.

There has been a long-standing rivalry between Lincoln City and Grimsby Town football clubs.

It comes after 20-year-old Bradley Pennell, of Ogilvy Drive in Bottesford, Scunthorpe was charged on July 21 with damaging the Community Imp on Guildhall Street.

The Community Imp is currently being repaired and has been temporarily replaced with a shimmering red sculpture, and Lincoln Imp Trail organisers Lincoln BIG are currently assessing as to whether the second imp can be repaired or if it will also need to be replaced.

The Lincoln City FC imp has been moved from its podium and taken in by trail organisers, though it is uncertain when it will come back if at all.

St Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice, the charity which is set to benefit from funds raised from the auction of the imp statues, said it was devastated by the news.

“We are very sad to see that another imp statue has been damaged overnight. This is upsetting for the artist, sponsor and everyone who has taken time and effort to bring the trail to the city.

“We hope this imp statue can be fixed in time for the reunion event at the Castle and the auction, of which all proceeds will be donated to us, St Barnabas Hospice.

“The statues have not only brought joy and entertainment for thousands of local people and visitors to the city of Lincoln, but offered an opportunity to support more people in Lincolnshire with compassionate, end of life care.

“We hope the person responsible is found and understands their actions may impact the amount raised for the hospice.”

