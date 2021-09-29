Back with a bang: Fireworks return to Lincoln City LNER Stadium

Fireworks will be back at Lincoln City’s Sincil Bank stadium for the first time since 2019 with a fun evening of family entertainment scheduled for November.

Back With A Bang will take place from 5pm on Thursday, November 4 with fireworks, food, live music and entertainment, and a chance to meet the first team.

Thousands of spectators packed into the stadium in 2019 and the club will be hoping for another successful event at the evening being run in association with New Theatre Royal Lincoln.

Tickets for the vent and car parking are now available online here. The standard price is £6 for adults, £4 for concessions and £18 for family, with discounts available from Imps Gold/Gold+ Members.

Car parking will be available on the South Common priced at £4 a car and must be pre-booked.

There will be live music from Flipside Party Band in the University of Lincoln Fan Village, as well as fairground rides, food and drink, before the grand finale firework display at 8pm.

Cast members from the New Theatre Royal’s Christmas panto Beauty & the Beast will be in attendance to provide entertainment.

Players from the Imps’ first-team squad will be in the club shop so supporters can get autographs and photos with their heroes too.

Meanwhile, fellow local sports team Lincoln Rugby Club will host a fireworks display on Friday, November 5, including inflatables, fairground rides, food and drink.

Gates open at 6pm and the fireworks display will begin at around 7pm.

Tickets are priced at £5 and family tickets are available (two adults and two children) for £15 – book online here.

The popular Autumn Lights fireworks display will also be returning to Lincolnshire Showground on Saturday, November 6. The fireworks display will be choreographed to music alongside hot air balloons glowing in the night sky.