Prepare to be dazzled as Lincolnshire Autumn Lights show is back with a bang
At the Showground this November
The popular Autumn Lights fireworks display is returning to the Lincolnshire Showground this November.
The show, on Saturday, November 6, will include a huge firework display, hot air balloons (if the weather allows), fire and glow entertainers, street food and drink, as well as a funfair.
The fireworks display will be choreographed to music alongside hot air balloons glowing in the night sky.
Guests will be able to enjoy the funfair and our street food village from 2pm when gates open. The glow displays will start when it gets dark followed by the balloon entertainment and fireworks.
The popular drive-in option brought in last year will also return and cars will be spaced out, allowing guests to set up chairs and blankets to the right hand side or watch the show from the comfort and warmth of their own vehicle.
Oliver Webb, from event organiser Collective Events, said: “We’re really looking forward to bringing back this unique and exciting event to Lincoln.
“After a complete sell-out in 2020, with amazing reviews, we can’t wait to put on an even bigger show.”
And Collective Events’ Ben Webb said:“With no COVID restrictions on events, we can add a funfair and allow people to move around the event site this year. However, we have retained the popular drive-in format so you that you can still enjoy the displays from your own space.”
Tickets are available here.