BBMF Lancaster returns at RAF Coningsby after ten months away
One of only two Lancaster bombers still flying today
The Avro Lancaster PA474 returned to the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) at RAF Coningsby on Saturday, September 11 after ten months away for routine maintenance.
The aircraft underwent routine scheduled depth maintenance with the Aircraft Restoration Company at Duxford.
The PA474, which is one of only two Lancaster bombers still flying today, can now rejoin the rest of the BBMF fleet for the remainder of the season.
Officer Commanding BBMF, Sqn Ldr Mark Discombe said: “It is with great excitement and pride that the BBMF welcomes back our Lancaster.
“The minor servicing, conducted at Duxford, has been a whole force endeavour with both service personnel and contractors working closely together.
“The BBMF hangar at RAF Coningsby has felt empty without the Lancaster, not just because of her size but also her sheer presence.
“The Lancaster represents the bravery of the Bomber Command air and ground crews that fought during the Second World War, with many paying the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.
“After a short period of training we are looking forward to getting the Lancaster up and in the public eye once more.”
Lancaster pilot Flt Lt Seb Davies said: “It is absolutely fabulous to have the Lancaster flying again following an extended period of maintenance. We can’t wait to show her in her native environment in the coming weeks.”