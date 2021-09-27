Calls for key workers to get fuel priority as COVID cases in Lincolnshire spike
29% more cases compared to last Monday
Healthcare organisations have called on the government to give key workers priority for fuel, as coronavirus cases in Lincolnshire rose by 30% on last Monday’s figures.
Unison has asked the government to “designated fuel stations for the sole use of key workers” as a combination of panic buying and a shortage of lorry drivers sees some forecourts running low, or even empty, according to Sky News.
The union’s general secretary Christina McAnea said: “Essential staff must be able to get to their jobs so they can continue to provide the services so many rely upon.
“Ambulance crews, nurses, care workers, teaching assistants, police staff and other key workers mustn’t be left stranded or forced to queue for hours simply to get to a pump.”
The measure has been backed by the British Medical Association, who say there is a risk NHS staff won’t be able to do their jobs or guarantee care to patients – and other emergency services such as the Police Federation of England and Wales
The latest COVID stats for Lincolnshire:
- 772 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Greater Lincolnshire on Monday with 483 in Lincolnshire, 80 in North East Lincolnshire and 209 in North Lincolnshire.
- Last Monday there were 599 cases – a rise of 29%
- One further death of a Lincolnshire resident was also recorded
- Hospital data updated to include three further deaths in United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust
- Nationally, cases rose by 37,960 while deaths increased by 40
In other headlines, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to meet families of those who lost loved ones to coronavirus.
He is expected to be asked to launch an “immediate” enquiry into the pandemic Since the pandemic began, more than 136,000 people have died with COVID-19.
An international scheme which allocates vaccines around the world is to change its methodologies after the UK received more than half a million doses.
According to Reuters, other poorer countries have been given far fewer, with Botswana was only assigned 20,000 shots.
Now, an overhaul to the allocation methodology will ensure it takes into account the proportion of a country’s population that has been vaccinated.
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Monday, September 27
113,101 cases (up 772)
- 74,138 in Lincolnshire (up 483)
- 18,215 in North Lincolnshire (up 209)
- 20,748 in North East Lincolnshire (up 80)
2,338 deaths (up one)
- 1,712 from Lincolnshire (up one)
- 317 from North Lincolnshire (no change)
- 309 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)
of which 1,407 hospital deaths (up three)
- 864 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up three)
- 44 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 498 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)