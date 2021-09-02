Cleethorpes man charged with Grimsby ATM theft
He is due in court tomorrow
A man in his 30s from Cleethorpes has been charged by police after a cash machine was stolen from a shop in Grimsby.
The 32-year-old was arrested on Wednesday, September 1 following a report of an ATM theft at the Spar shop on Convamore Road in the early hours of the morning.
He has subsequently been charged with burglary and driving dangerously after the incident, which saw significant damage done to the shop’s shutters as well as the cash machine being stolen.
He is due to appear before Grimsby Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, September 2.