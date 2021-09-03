Lincoln Eastern Bypass shut after serious crash

The Lincoln Eastern Bypass is closed between the Branston and Bracebridge Heath roundabouts after a serious crash in the early hours of this morning.

Police, fire and ambulance crews are all on the scene at a two vehicle crash that happened around 4.30am.

The road is likely to remain shut until 12pm, with drivers being urged to avoid the area.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “We are on scene at serious road traffic collision involving two vehicles on the A15 Eastern Bypass between the Bracebridge Heath roundabout and the Branston roundabout.

“The road is closed in both directions. We are asking people to avoid the route. It is expected to be closed until around 12 noon.”

Police are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone who may have captured the collision on a dash cam, to get in touch via the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 43 of September 3.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

All Emergency services are on scene at a serious RTC on the new Eastern Bypass. There is a road closure in place between Branston roundabout and Bracebridge Heath roundabout. This closure is likely to be in place for some time so please avoid the area where possible. ^MB pic.twitter.com/wcAj2h15wO — Lincolnshire Police Control Room (@FCR_Lincs) September 3, 2021