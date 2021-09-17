Disneyland dreams for terminally ill 21-year-old with rare condition

Doctors have said there’s no treatment that can save him

The family of a terminally ill 21-year-old with a rare genetic condition are fundraising to help him tick off his bucket list.

Joshua Bilton, 21, from Lincoln, was born with Williams syndrome, a rare genetic disorder which affects growth, causes mental deficiencies and can be associated with heart defects.

For many years he has been given treatment for his condition, undergone tests and been given countless diagnoses, but nothing has been able to prevent Joshua’s heart issues.

His parents Heather and David have been told by doctors there is now no treatment available for Joshua, and that his heart is deteriorating.

His heart condition is impossible to treat, and Joshua has been given around two years left to live.

The type of heart transplant Joshua would need, has never been done in the history of medical science, so his family have instead decided to make the most of the time he has left, by attempting to tick off a bucket list of his favourite things.

On his bucket list is a trip to Disneyland, a holiday to Lourdes in France, back stage tickets to meet his favourite WWE wrestlers and a zoom chat with heavy metal band Slipknot.

At the time of reporting, the fundraiser has £540 on it, and you can donate by visiting the GoFundMe page here.

Joshua loves family time and making memories with his loved ones, so his parents are hoping to go on staycations that will offer Joshua joy in his final moments.

His mum Heather emotionally told The Lincolnite: “We are obviously beyond devastated, we just want to make every day count and make beautiful memories.

“Joshua is our everything, he means the world to us all and he lights up the room with his smile. I just wish there was something we could do to fix him.

“It’s really hard, I cry every single day, but we will make every day that he has with us the best we can and enjoy every moment. Having the events we are planning is helping make a positive out of the worst time of our lives.”

There have already been moments of happiness and fun for Joshua, as he has been to Harry Potter Studios, The Deep and Madame Tussauds in recent weeks, but for now it’s all about keeping his spirit and joy alive.

To follow his progress, visit Joshua’s Heart Journey Facebook page.