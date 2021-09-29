Emergency crews called to A17 Fleet crash
Drivers have been told to avoid the area
Lincolnshire Police, East Midlands Ambulance Service and Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue have been called to the scene of a collision on the A17 at Fleet this morning.
The crash happened at 6.22am on Wednesday, September 29, at the junction with Low Road.
It involved a white Renault van and a silver Vauxhall Vectra.
Police said the road will remain closed until further notice. Drivers have been told to avoid the area.
Delays are increasing amid rush hour traffic.
Police have not yet confirmed any any casualties.
This story will be updated as soon as more information is available.