For sizzle! The Lincolnite Bangers & Fizz Charity Quiz is fully booked

The Bangers & Fizz Charity Quiz in aid of Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance organised by Stonebow Media, Ringrose Law and DPS Digital has been fully booked.

Over 100 people are joining the fundraising event on Thursday, November 25 at the White Hart Hotel in Lincoln.

The evening will include a pink fizz drinks reception, a two course sausage supper, quiz and charity raffle, as well as the opportunity to network with faces old and new.

The charity event will start with a pink fizz reception on arrival, followed by local Redhill Farm sausages with creamy mash, onion gravy and seasonal vegetables. It will all be topped off with chocolate brownie and salted caramel ice-cream.

The quizmaster for the evening will be Ronnie Byrne, putting a modern twist on the quiz using smartphones and a special app.

The Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance is one of the UK’s leading Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) Charities, funded purely by the generosity of people like you! They are not part of the NHS and not funded by the Government.

At a time when every second counts, the arrival of their iconic yellow helicopter really can mean the difference between life and death.

The quiz night will go towards helping raise vital funds for the charity and raise awareness of the great work they do across the county.

After the meal and the quiz, LNAA representatives will pick the raffle winners. If your business is interested in donating a gift/voucher for the charity raffle, please email [email protected].

Daniel Ionescu, Director of Stonebow Media, said; “After two successful Bangers & Fizz charity quizzes we are looking forward to helping raise vital funds for the LNAA, whilst also inviting our guests to have a great time with our speed quiz.

“We are delighted to be teaming up with Ringrose Law and DPS Digital for this event, and look forward to a fantastic fundraising evening.”