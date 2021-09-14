“Full steam ahead” with plans for Lincoln Christmas Market 2021

The City of Lincoln Council said it is “full steam ahead” planning for this year’s Lincoln Christmas Market between December 2-5, after the 2020 festive extravaganza was cancelled due to COVID.

Visitors travel from far and wide to attend the market, which has grown from just 11 stalls to now having over 200. Last year’s event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and “to ensure the safety of all those visiting and operating the market”.

Some have previously questioned whether or not the Lincoln Christmas Market should go ahead this year between December 2 and 5, especially with it attracting 250,000 visitors to the city. Safety measures will be put in place, but it has not yet been confirmed exactly what they will be.

The timings of the 2021 Lincoln Christmas market have now been confirmed as follows:

Thursday, December 2- 12pm-9.30pm

Friday, December 3 – 10am-9.30pm

Saturday, December 4 – 10am-9.30pm

Sunday, December 5 – 10am-7pm

Stallholders will also be asked as per previous years to dress in Victorian-style attire, with the theme continued within their stall. Then, stalls and costumes will be judged, with the top three receiving cash prizes.

Councillor Neil Murry, Portfolio Holder for Economic Growth at City of Lincoln Council, said: “We are happy to announce we are now moving forward at pace with planning for the 2021 Lincoln Christmas Market.

“This means full steam ahead now with putting all arrangements in place, including the relevant safety measures and a series of events to ensure fun for the entire family.

“Obviously there is the caveat that you would expect, namely if there were another national lockdown or other government restrictions that prevented the market continuing – but these are events outside our control and hopefully by early December there will be a very small likelihood of this happening.

“I am excited to both attend the market and share what our historic city has to offer.”

The Christmas market has been held in Lincoln since 1982 and is widely considered to be the oldest such market in the country.