Grantham
September 22, 2021 8.34 am

Grantham A52 shut after early morning crash

Avoid the area if you can
The road is closed and traffic is building. | Photo: Google Traffic Maps

The A52 near Grantham is closed in both directions between the Barrowby and Sedgebrook junctions after a crash at 5.24am.

The crash involved an Audi A3 and a Seat Ibiza. The driver and passenger of the Seat were taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries .

Traffic is building on the A52, which is the main route between Grantham and Nottingham, as well as on the A1, but recovery vehicles are now on the scene.

