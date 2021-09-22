Grantham A52 shut after early morning crash
Avoid the area if you can
The A52 near Grantham is closed in both directions between the Barrowby and Sedgebrook junctions after a crash at 5.24am.
The crash involved an Audi A3 and a Seat Ibiza. The driver and passenger of the Seat were taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries .
Traffic is building on the A52, which is the main route between Grantham and Nottingham, as well as on the A1, but recovery vehicles are now on the scene.
The A52 at Sedgebrook is very slow moving at this time due to an RTC – recovery are on scene moving the vehicles now – traffic should start moving properly again very soon. Thank you #TrafficAlert #TrafficUpdate https://t.co/OUIitvaU0G
— Lincolnshire Police Control Room (@FCR_Lincs) September 22, 2021