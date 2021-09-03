Greater Lincolnshire COVID cases pass 100k total on Friday

Greater Lincolnshire’s COVID case numbers have passed the 100,000 mark on Friday, as 3,423 cases were confirmed so far this week in total.

Government figures on Friday showed 433 new cases in Lincolnshire, 93 in North East Lincolnshire and 96 in North Lincolnshire. The total weekly figure so far is 23.12% higher than last week’s 2,780.

Two further deaths of North and North East Lincolnshire residents were also confirmed in the government figures. Bringing the total to 13 compared to 15 for last week.

NHS data, meanwhile, confirmed one further death in Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Trust’s facilities. The weekly total of eight is one fewer than last week’s nine.

Nationally, cases increased by 42,076 to 6,904,969 while deaths rose by 121 to 133,041.

England’s coronavirus reproduction number has fallen slightly, according to the latest government figures.

Last week the R number, which represents the average number of people a positive person will infect was between 1 and 1.1, but this Friday the figures show it as between 0.9 and 1.1.

The Office for National Statistics latest estimates said one in 75 people in the UK tested positive for coronavirus in the week to August 27.

The ONS data says the highest rates are in age ranges between 17-24 year olds, but rates have increased in those aged 70 and over – despite them remaining the lowest group.

Meanwhile, a group of expert scientists have warned it would be “reckless” to allow the mass infection of children as they look to return to school over the next week or so.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on Friday, however, refused to give the go ahead to vaccinating healthy children aged 12-15 years old on health grounds alone.

They instead advised government to consider wider issues including disruption to schools.

However, 200,000 children with underlying health concerns such as chronic heart, lung and liver conditions will be allowed two jabs after being found to be at much higher risk of COVID than healthy children.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Friday, September 3

100,055 cases (up 622)

65,636 in Lincolnshire (up 433)

15,486 in North Lincolnshire (up 96)

18,933 in North East Lincolnshire (up 93)

2,282 deaths (up two)

1,671 from Lincolnshire (no change)

313 from North Lincolnshire (up one)

298 from North East Lincolnshire (up one)

of which 1,371 hospital deaths (up one)

844 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

44 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

482 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up one)

6,904,969 UK cases, 133,041 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.

