Partner pays tribute to “gentle giant” Damian Buckle who died in A46 crash

The partner of a much-loved motorbike rider who tragically lost his life in a crash on the A46 near Lincoln has said losing him doesn’t feel real – and she still expects him to walk through the door.

Damian Buckle, a father of two from Lincoln, died in a crash with a van on the A46 near Dunholme, heading towards Market Rasen, at around 2.50pm on August 13.

Tributes have flooded in to remember Damian, including from his fellow strongman friend Dave Johnson, who called him “one of the best” and his sister Lisa Mellor who called it “comforting” to see the respect and love of people towards Damian.

Now, his long-term partner Kim Knott, with whom Damian shared one-year-old Theo-James, has spoken about her devastation at him being gone.

In an incredible emotional tribute, Kim said: “I feel like I’m in a dream at the moment, and none of this is real. My family – Theo’s family – has been taken from us. I think I’ll feel like this until I get more answers, and understand what happened.

“He was the happiest, most laid-back guy you could ever wish to meet, and would do anything for anyone who needed it. He helped a man he’d never met push his bike all the way to a garage once when he saw him with a puncture.

“When we met, he made me realise that there was more to me and my life than I was living, and changed me into the person I am today. He gave advice, talked to you. That was just the kind of person he was.”

Damian also leaves behind a ten-year-old son, his mother, step-dad and three sisters, who all added that they will miss him terribly.

Damian lost his life riding on a motorbike, something which Kim called his biggest passion, as he regularly attended bike meets in the county, and spent time working on motorcycles with his friends.

He saw Kim and his son Theo just hours before he died, and Theo had turned one just a week and a half earlier.

“He popped round and said he was going to help a friend fix his bike, and that he’d see me later for a cup of tea,” said Kim. “I’m still waiting for and expecting that message to come through. The hardest thing is hearing Theo calling for Da-da and knowing he can’t come.”