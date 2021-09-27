Dazzling pyrotechnics at The Twilight Hour in Cleethorpes
Stunning images from a spectacular show
The award-winning Festival of Sky returned to Cleethorpes over the weekend with the spellbinding outdoor performance The Twilight Hour.
The show opened to a packed audience of 4,000 people at Cleethorpes Meridian Showground on Friday, September 24 before running again the following day. It is a localised adaptation of The Witching Hour by Periplum.
The Twilight Hour is performed by international performance company Periplum and tells the stories of myths and legends from the local area. It is the story of nine spirits created from magical folklore and heritage in Cleethorpes.
It is a re-imagining of The Witching Hour and the show featured live theatrical performances, fire, and dazzling pyrotechnics.
Twenty local people took part in the performance as participants, helping to make the show happen alongside the Periplum team.
The Twilight Hour is funded by Arts Council England, Heritage Lottery Fund and North East Lincolnshire Council, and commissioned by From the Fields. It was adapted from The Witching Hour by Periplum, commissioned by Absolutely Cultured and Wirral Borough of Culture.