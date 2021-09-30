IOPC investigation opens after man dies in police custody

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has collected statements from Lincolnshire Police officers involved in the arrest of a man who died on Riseholme Road on his way to custody.

The man was arrested by officers on suspicion of a breach of the peace offence at around 1am on Wednesday, September 29.

Police previously said he was taken ill while he was being transported to a custody suite and officers stopped on Riseholme Road in Lincoln to give him first aid.

Additional police and ambulance crews were called to the scene, but the man died shortly afterwards.

Police have not yet officially released the name of the man, aged 40 and from the Gainsborough area.

The police investigation is ongoing into the exact circumstances of his death, while an inquest is expected to be opened in due course.

The matter was automatically referred to the IOPC who have taken primacy for this incident. The IOPC oversees the police complaints system in England and Wales and investigates the most serious matters, including death following police contact. It is independent and makes its decisions “entirely independently of the police and government.”

An IPOC spokesperson told The Lincolnite: “We have begun an investigation after a man died in police custody in Lincoln in the early hours of Wednesday, September 29.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this difficult time and we’ve made contact with them to explain our role.

“Lincolnshire Police referred the matter to us after the 40-year-old man died after falling seriously ill whilst being transported to a custody suite following his arrest by officers.

“We sent our investigators to the area of Riseholme Road, Lincoln and to the police post incident procedures, where those officers involved provided their initial accounts.

“Our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death is in its very early stages.”