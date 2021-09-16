Jury finds Lincolnshire man guilty of child sex offences
He will be sentenced at a later date
A 33-year-old man from Grantham has been found guilty of a string of sexual offences against children.
Alan Robert Henneberry, also known as Butcher, of Shaw Road in Grantham, was charged with two counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, one count of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, and one count of sexual assault of a child by sexual touching.
His offences took place in 2019 and 2020 against two victims aged under 13.
The jury returned the guilty verdict at Lincoln Crown Court on Thursday, September 16. He has been remanded pending sentencing at a later date.
Henneberry also previously pleaded guilty to charges of possession of, making and taking indecent images of children. The images ranged from category C to category A.
Investigating officer Helen Morris of Lincolnshire Police Protecting Vulnerable Persons said: “This man is guilty of some of the most grave offences, causing the most serious harm to children. I hope that the guilty verdict brings some sense of justice to those affected.
“Where victims and their families come forwards, we will always dedicate ourselves to the investigation, and do our upmost to bring offenders to court.
“We would like to pay tribute to the bravery of those involved, whose cooperation helped to secure the conviction of a very dangerous man.
“I hope that cases such as this give others the confidence and strength to contact us if they have any suspicions or concerns.”