Ex district council leader due in court over fraud charges

Almost 20,000 fines and penalty points will be cancelled due to an error with temporary speed restrictions during roadworks on the A1 at Grantham.

The Lincolnite can reveal 19,089 offences between February 16, 2021 and July 10, 2021 will be scrubbed off the record due to a fault with the speed camera system and temporary 50mph limit.

Lincolnshire Police said the £100 speeding fines (totalling almost £2 million) are in the process of being refunded, and/or penalty points cancelled.

The force is working with National Highways to identify and directly contact motorists who have been affected.

National Highways blamed the issue on “a discrepancy relating to the temporary traffic order” during Lincolnshire County Council’s project to build a new junction at Grantham.

They did not respond to questions over how the error came about by the time of publishing.

It relates to two static speed cameras, one northbound and one southbound on the A1 at Grantham.

While Lincolnshire Police could not provide a total number of fines issued during the period of error, the force said of those whose Notice of Intended Prosecutions are in the process of being cancelled, 18,387 were between 50 and 70mph and 702 were above 70mph.

One driver contacted The Lincolnite when they received a letter from Lincolnshire Police.

They said: “As much as I am relieved to avoid the likely three-point fixed penalty and £100 fine, I think it’s a matter of public interest that other motorists have likely been prosecuted and/or fined for something with no legal basis.”

National Highways head of service delivery, Adrian Oulds said: “Safety is a top priority for National Highways. A temporary speed limit is in place on the carriageway to keep the A1 safe – for both drivers and the construction team – while work takes place.

“There was a discrepancy relating to the temporary traffic order, which means some of the enforcement was invalid and we are working with Lincolnshire Police to resolve this issue.

“However, we encourage all drivers to observe temporary speed limits through roadworks for their own safety.”

Lincolnshire Police Chief Superintendent Paul Timmins said: “We have been made aware by National Highways of a discrepancy relating to a temporary traffic order on the A1 which has meant that some enforcement was invalid regarding the temporary speed restriction.

“National Highways are the lead agency on this matter and are working through the details relating to the exact circumstances.

“We are working with National Highways and other partners to identify and directly contact motorists who might have been affected and will take action accordingly.

“This includes the possibility of refunding fines and/or cancelling penalty points that were awarded during the material time of February 16 and July 10 this year.

“The situation has been rectified and the temporary speed limit is enforceable and so I would urge all drivers to be aware and drive within the speed limit for your safety and that of other road users and the construction workers.”