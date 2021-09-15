Lincoln BIG CEO Sarah Loftus steps down after three years

Chief Executive of the Lincoln Business Improvement Group Sarah Loftus has announced she will be stepping down from the role after just over three years.

Sarah, who took on the position from Matt Corrigan after 13 years, is leaving to take up the role of Managing Director at Make it York.

The group will soon begin the search for a new CEO, a job previously advertised with a salary of £50,000 a year.

Sarah said: “It has been a privilege to work in Lincoln with such an outstanding and talented team of staff, directors and businesses. I feel honoured to have led such a wonderful organisation and I know it will go from strength to strength in the future.

“I’ve been with Lincoln BIG for just over three years, and I’ve had an amazing time. I don’t believe that many people can be lucky enough to feel as positively about their job as I’ve felt about mine over that time. During my time at Lincoln BIG, we have had a successful ballot, many amazing events, improvements in safety and cleaner brighter streets. This year’s IMP trail has seen record numbers in participants with over 500,000 visiting the trail this summer. Lincoln BIG is recognised as one of the best BIDs in the industry.

“I’ve worked incredibly hard to develop Lincoln BIG and secure its future, and I’m proud to be handing the business over in an excellent position – and ready for its next leader. There will be so many amazing free events in the City for Christmas and 2022 and beyond”

Ursula Lidbetter , Chair of the Lincoln BIG Board, said: “We will be sorry to see Sarah leave, we are grateful to her for all the excellent work she has done. She has made a tremendous contribution to Lincoln and has been an excellent asset for the City. Many businesses have been helped through her work at Lincoln BIG. We wish her every success in her new role. The search for her replacement will shortly begin’.