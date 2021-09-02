Lincoln man stalked ex and threatened to burn down house
He pleaded guilty in court
A Lincoln man who stalked his ex-partner and threatened to burn down a house, has appeared in court charged with multiple offences.
Jake Nicholson, 31, of Oxen Park Close in Lincoln, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded guilty to one count of stalking, one count of harassment, and one count of threats to cause criminal damage.
The victim had reported he harassed her between August 11 and 24, and then on Sunday, August 29 he threatened to burn down the house.
On Monday, August 30 Nicholson stalked his victim while in Lincoln city centre, leaving her feeling threatened.
He has been released on bail with a condition not to contact the victim.
He is due to appear back at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on September 28.