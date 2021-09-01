Lincoln play centre and Chinese buffet set to be demolished to make way for student flats
It’ll be for post-grad students in the city
Plans to demolish part of a former play centre and Chinese buffet to build 41 new student flats, are set to be approved.
City of Lincoln Council’s planning committee next Wednesday will examine Killingbeck PLG’s proposals to demolish “most” of the existing facade of the former home of Imagination Station and Big Wok, on Beaumont Fee, and rebuild it as part of the development.
In a report before committee members, officers said: “The development would relate well to the site and surroundings, particularly in relation to siting, height, scale, massing and design. The proposals would bring a vacant site back into use and with the retention of the front façade of the building, would ensure the character and appearance of the Conservation Area is preserved.”
The main hall, a warehouse and a recently built “link block” to the rear of the building will also be demolished, and will be completely replaced with a new extension.
The build will form part of the Iconinc post-graduate residential units development next door and will sit opposite the Park Court student accommodation on Park Street.
It will include 12 apartments on the ground floor, 11 at first and second floor and seven units on the third floor. The 41 “study bedrooms” will be en-suite and open off a central area.
The applicant has previously said: “There is a clear need for good quality, post-graduate, city centre, residential accommodation and the economic case for the redevelopment of the site is reinforced by the fact the site can be linked with the new Iconic development so amenities can be shared.
“The demolition of the existing property and the proposed redevelopment will bring positive benefits to the area economically and aesthetically.”
As part of the build, residents will gain shared access to existing facilities including the gym.