Lincoln Sausage Festival postponed until next year
The wurst news!
This year’s Lincoln Sausage Festival has been postponed again, but organisers promised they will be back with a banger of an event in 2022.
The festival, which is usually held at Lincoln Castle, celebrates one of the county’s most iconic exports each October, with more than 30,000 individual sausages on the day.
Visit Lincoln, along with festival organisers at the Rotary Club of Lindum Colonia, brought the event to the digital world as an alternative in 2021. There will be no physical festival this year either!
Lincoln Sausage Festival said: “Unfortunately we had to take the difficult decision to postpone this year’s Lincoln Sausage Festival. We will be back in October 2022.
“Mr Sausage and Mrs Sausage have been busy during the lockdowns in the last couple of years.”