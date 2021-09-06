Lincolnshire COVID cases up 20% as pupils head back to school
No more masks or bubbles in the classroom
There were 4,381 cases of coronavirus confirmed last week and cases increased by almost a fifth ahead of schools welcoming pupils back on Monday.
Government figures on Sunday showed 675 new cases in Lincolnshire, 122 in North East Lincolnshire and 161 in North Lincolnshire. The total weekly figure so far is 19.28% higher than last week’s 3,673.
Three further deaths of Lincolnshire and North Lincolnshire residents were also confirmed in the government figures. This brings the total to 16 – down on the 20 for last week.
NHS data is not updated over the weekend, leaving the weekly total at eight – one fewer than last week’s nine.
Nationally, cases increased to 6,978,126 while deaths rose to 133,229.
Millions of pupils have gone back to school on Monday with most of the restrictions placed on them in the last year – including mask wearing and school bubbles – having been lifted.
However, education bosses will be keeping a close eye on the return after Scotland, which restarted the school term in August, saw a rapid increase in cases.
Older pupils have been asked to take regular tests, as cases in children are more than 30 times higher compared to last year.
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Sunday, September 5
101,013 cases (up 958)
- 66,311 in Lincolnshire (up 675)
- 15,647 in North Lincolnshire (up 161)
- 19,055 in North East Lincolnshire (up 122)
2,285 deaths (up three)
- 1,673 from Lincolnshire (up two)
- 314 from North Lincolnshire (up one)
- 298 from North East Lincolnshire (up one)
of which 1,371 hospital deaths (no change)
- 844 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)
- 44 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 482 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)
6,978,126 UK cases, 133,229 deaths