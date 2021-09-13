Lincoln school closure confusion after dozen pupils and staff catch COVID

It will be closed for two days for Y4 year group

Lincoln Westgate Academy has closed the entire year four group for two days due to a “massive spike in positive cases” of coronavirus among staff and pupils.

The school’s initial text to parents about the closure caused confusion as it implied the whole school was closed, when it is in fact just one year group, year 4. The school later apologised for this and clarified the situation.

Headteacher James Kelwick told The Lincolnite: “We’ve had a major communications failure this morning with our comms system. It is all year four classes, not all classes at Westgate Academy. We apologise for the confusion.

“We will authorise all absences for those that have already made plans, that it’s affected, it is an error on our part. Years three, five and six are open for business as usual.

“We’ve had a massive spike of positive cases across year four. It started with one positive case on Friday morning, and by yesterday (Sunday) evening, we were over a dozen.

“That includes pupils and staff in year four only, hence why we’ve taken the decision just to close for today and tomorrow (Monday and Tuesday) our year four classes, whilst we seek further advice and guidance from Public Health Lincolnshire.”