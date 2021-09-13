Nightclub COVID passes dropped, but third COVID booster jab is a go

Lincoln bare knuckle boxer Nathan ‘The Nightmare’ Decastro was proud to win the British BKB title in front of a crowd over over 2,000 people at the 02 Arena in London and believes he has at least “one more fight” in him.

Nathan’s welterweight bout with Paul Hilz was 10th on the card, second online to the headline fight, in a full evening of bare knuckle boxing on September 11. It was only his second bare knuckle fight after returning to the ring after recovering from the darkest place in his life.

The 30-year-old won on points after a gruelling five rounds to remain undefeated in the sport of bare knuckle boxing – two wins from two fights!

Nathan told The Lincolnite: “We had a good fight and I won on points after a majority decision. Initially I thought I had boxed badly as I am very critical of myself, but I have rewatched it back and think I did very well.

“Stylistically I boxed a good game plan against him. I am buzzing. It hasn’t really sunk in yet, but it feels amazing. I’ve had thousands of messages, my phone hasn’t stopped, it means a lot to me. I am a proud Lincoln lad.

“It also felt amazing walking out for the fight and seeing friends, family and my fans there to support me. I would like to say a big thank you to my sponsors, the fans and the city.

“I’d also like to thank Frank (dad and coach) and Denny (owner of Bracebridge boxing club) who have coached me from a young boy – this is all down to them.”

Nathan is now waiting to go to hospital for an C-ray on Tuesday with a suspected fractured eye socket and cheekbone. He also has a lump on his jaw and was struggling to open his left eye up until today (Monday), but is buzzing after his title fight victory.

After two successful bare knuckle boxing fights, and a boxing career of 100 amateur fights and 16 undefeated professional bouts, Nathan is now going to spend a few weeks resting and recovering before returning back to the gym for training.

He added: “There will be one more fight, hopefully a world title fight, next year. The focus now will be more primarily on coaching the next generation of fighters.”

Nathan’s dad and coach Frank Decastro said: “I am proud of what he has achieved in the sport of boxing and now on to bare knuckle boxing. It’s every father’s dream for their son to be successful in their chosen sport.

“He’s had problems in life but he’s always managed to push through and come out the other side. He’s the epitome of what hard work and dedication can help you achieve.”

Meanwhile, the headline fight at the 02 Arena in London saw Gainsborough’s Ricardo Franco, who was unfortunately defeated by Jimmy Sweeney, but posted a passionate message to his supporters.

He said that nine months ago he thought he was going to die so “getting back in that ring meant the absolute world to me” and that he “wanted to show everyone that’s going through the darkest times to never give up, you’re all amazing”.

On his fellow Lincolnshire bare knuckle boxer, Nathan said: “I have big respect for him and rate him highly as a fighter and he’ll come back stronger.”