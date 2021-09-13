Nightclub COVID passes dropped, but third COVID booster jab is a go
The most vulnerable will get a third COVID vaccine this winter
Government ministers confirmed they won’t be going ahead with plans to introduce COVID vaccine passports for nightclubs and large events, as the Prime Minister looks to lay out his winter plan, including a third jab.
The original plans would have required revellers to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test before they were allowed to enter venues.
But health secretary Sajid Javid told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show on Sunday that he had “never liked the idea of saying to people you must show your papers to do what is just an everyday activity”.
“We’ve looked at it properly and, whilst we should keep it in reserve as a potential option, I’m pleased to say that we will not be going ahead with plans for vaccine passports,” he added.
Prime Minister is set announce his plan for managing COVID-19 over the autumn and winter on Tuesday — first to MPs and then through an evening news conference.
According to Sky News, his focus will be more around vaccinations such as booster jabs more than any potential future lockdowns — though all options continue to remain on the table.
This will include booster jabs for the most vulnerable which were due to start this month.
Health bosses are also pushing for vaccinations to open to the 12-15-year-old age range.
Professor Neil Ferguson, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said vaccinating teenagers should be an “initial priority”.
The latest news comes as there were 3,587 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Greater Lincolnshire last week.
Government figures on Sunday showed 578 new cases in Lincolnshire, 149 in North East Lincolnshire and 146 in North Lincolnshire.
The total weekly figure is 18% lower than last week’s 4,381.
Five further deaths of Greater Lincolnshire residents were confirmed in the government figures, putting the weekly total at 15 compared to 16 for last week.
NHS data is not updated over the weekend. The weekly total of seven means one fewer than last week’s eight.
Nationally, cases increased to 7,226,276 while deaths rose to 134,200.
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Sunday, September 12
103,727 cases (up 594)
- 68,706 in Lincolnshire (up 578)
- 16,273 in North Lincolnshire (up 146)
- 19,621 in North East Lincolnshire (up 149)
2,295 deaths (up five)
- 1,684 from Lincolnshire (up four)
- 314 from North Lincolnshire (no change)
- 302 from North East Lincolnshire (up one)
of which 1,378 hospital deaths (no change)
- 847 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)
- 44 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 486 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)
7,226,276 UK cases, 134,200 deaths