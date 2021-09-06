Lincoln taxi driver stuck in Kabul trying to rescue family

A Lincoln taxi driver, who is stuck in Afghanistan whilst trying to rescue his family, is worried he will not make it back to “my beautiful Lincoln” as people continue to be attacked by the Taliban.

The 35-year-old father, who is being kept anonymous for safety reasons, went back to Kabul to help his family after the Taliban took over and violence erupted on the streets.

The British citizen is terrified after seeing women and children being shot and wants to get back to the UK. He told The Lincolnite he has been going to Kabul airport with his family every day and night since August 25 this year.

He said the Taliban “are on every door, they didn’t let me go inside, only because I’m a Hazara minority”.

He also sent videos showing crowds of people in the street trying to get away and said “we have no idea where to go”.

He said: “Oh my god, this is absolutely unbelievable. Women and children shot. I am so lucky, I just got out of the area just two minutes before. It is scary here, we are panicking, we have no idea where to go.”

On Friday night (September 3), the Taliban went to the street where he lives and shot more people, leaving him feeling very scared. He said they were “still firing around me” at 1am at the following morning.

In a passionate message to The Lincolnite, he said: “I’m sending this if I don’t make it to the UK. Some people know me in Lincoln, I work for [a taxi firm]. All I want to say is thanks to everyone in my city and I love you all. I wish the best in life for everyone back in my beautiful Lincoln.

“If I ever make anyone upset please forgive me, I hope and wish and pray no-one will go through this where I am now. I love all the people in my city and back in the UK.”

A press conference was called by Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Monday, September 6 to announce the capture of Panjshir, the final province to be taken over by the group.

He said the area had been “completely conquered” and a “number of people” were killed, while the “rest fled”. However, opposition group the National Resistance Front said the claim was false, according to Sky News.

It was reported by AP News last month two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport. The attacks killed at least 60 Afghan and 13 U.S. troops, Afghan and U.S. officials said, and people are still trying to escape Kabul.