Lincolnshire 30 Under 30 2021: Judging panel selects finalists

The Lincolnite‘s showcase of young up and coming talent and high achievers

The judging panel for the Lincolnshire 30 Under 30 has selected the 2021 finalists on Friday, September 17.

The Lincolnite’s 30 Under 30 showcase is a celebration of the best and brightest in Lincolnshire, putting our young talent on the map regionally and nationally.

This year’s longlist had 161 nominations, a record number of entries — with only 30 able to make the cut.

The panel of event sponsors from Sparkhouse, Ringrose Law, Streets Chartered Accountants and Lincoln College Group had the tricky task of selecting the next crop of Lincolnshire young talent to watch out for.

After they enjoyed afternoon tea at Lincoln Cathedral’s new cafe (conferencing suite), the panel has picked its shortlist.

Finalists will be contacted privately in the coming week to join us a for a photo shoot ahead of the celebration event on October 28 at the Lincoln Cathedral Chapterhouse.

What the judging panel said:

Charlotte Baxter, Enterprise Manager at the University of Lincoln, said: “We were really impressed with the caliber of applicants this year. The range of applications from our Lincolnshire under 30s have been both inspiring and motivational.”

Lincoln College Director of Marketing Jim Newall said: “Wow, what an amazing bunch of driven and inspiring young people. The future’s bright for the local economy.”

Streets Chartered Accountants Marketing Partner James Pinchbeck also said: “What a truly inspirational group of young people we have across Lincolnshire – individuals who see no barriers, overcome adversity and through their efforts have created new enterprises, pursued sporting interests and have made such a positive impact on the local community.”

Ringrose Law Marketing Partner Alex Bennett commented: “A very impressive and diverse mix of applications this year. Brilliant to read about all the achievements in our region. Congratulations to everyone.”

Daniel Ionescu, Founding Editor of The Lincolnite, said: “Thanks to everyone who nominated the wealth of talent that Lincolnshire has to offer. It was an enjoyable but tricky afternoon to bring it down to only 30 people, but we are confident we will have a great batch of people to showcase this year.

“We’d also like thank all our sponsors again for making the event and project possible, and working with us to bring to life our ideas.”