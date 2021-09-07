No Greater Lincolnshire authorities in top 100 national list as seven-day rates fall

All Greater Lincolnshire authorities have dropped below the top 100 highest infection rates in the past seven days – with only one seeing a rise up the board.

North Lincolnshire, which is the region’s fourth highest ranking authority, saw its infection rate increase to 340.4 per 100,000 of the population in the past seven days, taking it from 226th highest nationally to 147th.

Everywhere else saw general rate decreases, with North East Lincolnshire (127th nationally) now the highest positioned authority in Greater Lincolnshire, with an infection rate of 356.4.

Lincoln (140th nationally) and East Lindsey (143rd) sit in second and third places respectively with infection rates of 344.8 and 342.2.

Boston, which has regularly sat as one of the highest infection rates in the country has, over the past few weeks, dropped significantly in the infection rates tables and currently sits bottom. Its 190.6 infection rate is half of where it was at the end of July, but still double June’s figure – when it sat third highest in the table.

It comes as government figures on Monday showed 377 new cases in Lincolnshire, 87 in North East Lincolnshire and 105 in North Lincolnshire.

No further deaths of Lincolnshire residents were confirmed in the government figures, however, NHS date showed one fatality at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Hospitals Trust.

Nationally, cases increased by 41,192 to 7,018,927 while deaths rose by 45 to 133,274.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Monday, September 6

101,582 cases (up 569)

66,688 in Lincolnshire (up 377)

15,752 in North Lincolnshire (up 105)

19,142 in North East Lincolnshire (up 187)

2,285 deaths (no change)

1,673 from Lincolnshire (no change)

314 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

298 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)

of which 1,372 hospital deaths (up one)

844 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

44 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

483 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up one)

7,018,927 UK cases, 133,274 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.