Imps supporters join forces to fundraise for Stacey West Stand development

A group of Lincoln City fans have created a collective fundraiser for fans to donate towards the development of the Stacey West Stand at the football stadium.

Organised by Vital Lincoln City and The Stacey West Blog, the development fund allows for supporters to collectively raise enough funds to become investors in the project to expand the Stacey West Stand at the LNER Stadium.

The expansion project is aiming to raise up to £500,000 as part of a £2 million development which will add a second tier to the Stacey West Stand and increase stadium capacity by around 1,500.

The minimum investment to help with the fundraising effort is £500, and with many fans being unable to donate that alone, the supporters have joined forces to raise funds as a collective.

At the time of reporting, the fan-based fundraiser sits at £1,070 after just five days (you can donate here), proving how connected the supporters are to their beloved football club.

Julian Burley from Vital Lincoln City explained the decision to launch a fan fund, saying: “We are aware that there are a lot of people out there that would like to contribute towards this, but are unable to support it via the bond because the minimum is £500.00, so we have started what is a “donate what you can” fundraiser for it.”