North Lincolnshire COVID rate shoots up

It now has one of the highest rates in the country

The COVID rate in North Lincolnshire has shot up to amongst the highest in the country.

The region had 1,074 confirmed cases in the week leading up to September 24, according to the government data.

This is 417 more than the previous week.

North Lincolnshire’s director of public health has warned that the infection rate is one of the highest in England.

More than 150 new cases have been reported everyday for the last week, with the return of schools likely contributing to the spread.

The latest rate for North Lincolnshire is 621 cases per 100,000, although parts of the borough are much higher.

Brigg & South Ferriby has the highest, with 104 cases being found in the last seven days – an increase of 120 per cent.

Messingham & Scawby has also jumped 140 per cent with 48 cases.

The rise hasn’t been uniform across the area, with some neighbourhoods seeing a fall in their rates.

Here is the current breakdown for each area of Scunthorpe and North Lincolnshire

Barnetby, Ulceby & Killingholme – 43 cases in the last week giving an infection rate of 602

Barton upon Humber – 40 cases in the last week giving an infection rate of 339

Brigg & South Ferriby – 104 cases in the last week giving an infection rate of 1082

Broughton & Appleby – 31 cases in the last week giving an infection rate of 474

Burton upon Stather, Alkborough & Gunness – 43 cases in the last week giving an infection rate of 496

Crowle & Keadby – 39 cases in the last week giving an infection rate of 467

Epworth & Bracon – 72 cases in the last week giving an infection rate of 961

Goxhill, Barrow & New Holland – 25 cases in the last week giving an infection rate of 395

Kirton & Hibaldstow – 31 cases in the last week giving an infection rate of 436

Messingham & Scawby – 48 cases in the last week giving an infection rate of 436

Scunthorpe Ashby – 34 cases in the last week giving an infection rate of 535

Scunthorpe Berkeley – 33 cases in the last week giving an infection rate of 509

Scunthorpe Bottesford – 97 cases in the last week giving an infection rate of 1069

Scunthorpe Central & Crosby – 35 cases in the last week giving an infection rate of 356

Scunthorpe Central Park – 35 cases in the last week giving an infection rate of 591

Scunthorpe Frodingham – 14 cases in the last week giving an infection rate of 221

Scunthorpe Lakeside – 62 cases in the last week giving an infection rate of 700

Scunthorpe Lincoln Gardens – 33 cases in the last week giving an infection rate of 492

Scunthorpe North – 28 cases in the last week giving an infection rate of 349

Scunthorpe Westcliff – 67 cases in the last week giving an infection rate of 1108

Scunthorpe Yaddlethorpe – 52 cases in the last week giving an infection rate of 787