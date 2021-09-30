North Lincolnshire COVID rate shoots up
It now has one of the highest rates in the country
The COVID rate in North Lincolnshire has shot up to amongst the highest in the country.
The region had 1,074 confirmed cases in the week leading up to September 24, according to the government data.
This is 417 more than the previous week.
North Lincolnshire’s director of public health has warned that the infection rate is one of the highest in England.
More than 150 new cases have been reported everyday for the last week, with the return of schools likely contributing to the spread.
The latest rate for North Lincolnshire is 621 cases per 100,000, although parts of the borough are much higher.
Brigg & South Ferriby has the highest, with 104 cases being found in the last seven days – an increase of 120 per cent.
Messingham & Scawby has also jumped 140 per cent with 48 cases.
The rise hasn’t been uniform across the area, with some neighbourhoods seeing a fall in their rates.
Here is the current breakdown for each area of Scunthorpe and North Lincolnshire
- Barnetby, Ulceby & Killingholme – 43 cases in the last week giving an infection rate of 602
- Barton upon Humber – 40 cases in the last week giving an infection rate of 339
- Brigg & South Ferriby – 104 cases in the last week giving an infection rate of 1082
- Broughton & Appleby – 31 cases in the last week giving an infection rate of 474
- Burton upon Stather, Alkborough & Gunness – 43 cases in the last week giving an infection rate of 496
- Crowle & Keadby – 39 cases in the last week giving an infection rate of 467
- Epworth & Bracon – 72 cases in the last week giving an infection rate of 961
- Goxhill, Barrow & New Holland – 25 cases in the last week giving an infection rate of 395
- Kirton & Hibaldstow – 31 cases in the last week giving an infection rate of 436
- Messingham & Scawby – 48 cases in the last week giving an infection rate of 436
- Scunthorpe Ashby – 34 cases in the last week giving an infection rate of 535
- Scunthorpe Berkeley – 33 cases in the last week giving an infection rate of 509
- Scunthorpe Bottesford – 97 cases in the last week giving an infection rate of 1069
- Scunthorpe Central & Crosby – 35 cases in the last week giving an infection rate of 356
- Scunthorpe Central Park – 35 cases in the last week giving an infection rate of 591
- Scunthorpe Frodingham – 14 cases in the last week giving an infection rate of 221
- Scunthorpe Lakeside – 62 cases in the last week giving an infection rate of 700
- Scunthorpe Lincoln Gardens – 33 cases in the last week giving an infection rate of 492
- Scunthorpe North – 28 cases in the last week giving an infection rate of 349
- Scunthorpe Westcliff – 67 cases in the last week giving an infection rate of 1108
- Scunthorpe Yaddlethorpe – 52 cases in the last week giving an infection rate of 787