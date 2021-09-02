Overnight closures at Burton Waters and showground from Monday

The roads are coming to the end of serviceable life

Overnight road closures will be in place at Burton Waters and the A1500 near Lincolnshire Showground for the next couple of months, starting next week.

Road reconstruction works are taking place at the A57 Burton Waters, followed by work at the A1500 near to the Lincolnshire Showground.

This project will start on Monday, September 6 and, subject to suitable weather, is expected to last up to two months.

Overnight road closures will be in place on the A57 from just past the Pyewipe Inn to Fen Lane, between 7pm and 6am Monday to Friday, from Monday, September 6 until the week commencing September 24.

Following on from that, from Monday, September 27 to the week commencing November 5, night time closures will move to the A1500 Tillbridge Lane, between B1398 Middle Street and the A15, from 9pm to 6am Monday to Friday.

These works will include five night time closures at the A1500 / B1398 junction south side, with advanced notice signs being displayed ahead of the works.

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “The A57 near Burton Waters and the A1500 near Lincolnshire Showground are nearing the end of their serviceable life, so we’re taking the opportunity to completely rebuild those sections.

“This will involve removing the current carriageway and replacing it with nearly 4,700 tonnes of tarmac and stone.

“This will no doubt cause some disruption those planning to drive through these areas overnight, but we’ll be doing everything we can to keep this to minimum throughout the works by maintaining access for residents where possible and it’s safe to do so. We’ll also be opening the road ahead of the morning rush.

“Once complete, these improvements will make travelling along the A57 and A1500 near Lincoln safer and more comfortable for all road users.”

The diversion routes for the A57/A1500 improvement scheme are:

A57

From A156 Torksey – via A1500 Marton to A15 to A46 Riseholme Roundabout to A46 Carholme Roundabout to A57, and vice versa

From A57 from Newton on Trent – via A156 Drisney Nook to A1500 to A15 to Riseholme Roundabout to A46 Carholme Roundabout, and vice versa

From Tom Otter’s Lane and Saxilby Road – via Mill Lane to A1500 to A15, A46 Riseholme Roundabout to Carholme Roundabout, and vice versa

From Dunham Bridge – via A1133 to A156 Torksey Lock to A1500 Till Bridge Lane to A15 to A46 Riseholme Roundabout to A46 Carholme Roundabout to A57, and vice versa

A57 Roundabout – Closure of Fen Lane

B1398

Diversion via Middle Street to B1398 to Yarborough Crescent to Riseholme Road to A15 to A1500, and vice versa

A1500

Diversion via B1241 to A57 to A46 Carholme Roundabout to A46 Riseholme Roundabout to A15, and vice versa

From Scampton – via B1398 to Ingham to Ingham Lane to A15, and vice versa