Police on high alert over Lincoln hedge arson
Luckily nobody was injured
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a suspected arson incident at stables in Lincoln.
The incident took place between 7pm and 9pm at Calder Farm Stables on Calder Road on August 31.
A large section of hedge was seen on fire but thankfully the fire did not spread to the nearby stable block and nobody was injured.
Police are still investigating the incident as a report of arson and would like to speak to anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area.
If you have any information that could assist police enquiries, contact officers by calling 101 or emailing [email protected] and use incident reference 408 of August 31.