Police taser “silly sausage” in crotch after vehicle theft
A taser barb was lodged in an intimate area
A man required medical assistance after a taser barb was lodged in an intimate area during his arrest in Immingham.
Humberside Police said on Sunday, September 3, that the man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and attempting to run his partner over.
Police said: “Male subsequently tasered due to his violent demeanour and unfortunately for him one taser barb was lodged in an intimate area, which required medical assistance.”
The force then added that hashtags #Team3 #Immingham and #sillysausage to their social media post, which appears to have since been taken down.