Lincolnshire
September 6, 2021 10.37 am

Don’t be daft! 999 caller complains twice about cold sandwich

Wasting precious police time on a busy weekend
| Stock photo: Pexels/RODNAE Productions

Lincolnshire Police’s resources were recently wasted when a caller phoned to complain that their sandwich was cold from a takeaway.

Police were left frustrated by the caller who phoned twice about something that was “definitely not a police matter”.

The force said: “Using the 999 system for reasons like this just ties up valuable resources.

“Luckily it seems the advice has worked this time. I don’t know what they hoped the outcome would be.”

