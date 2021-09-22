Preview of unique inflatable art exhibition coming to Sleaford
The exhibition opens this week
An innovative art exhibition which uses reflections and light to make those looking at the sculptures feel a part of the project, is coming to The Hub in Sleaford.
Michael Shaw’s ‘Activate / Participate’ exhibition will open for a private view on Friday, September 24, before opening fully the following day.
The centrepiece of the project will be ‘U-too’, a giant inflatable sculpture made of highly reflective fabric, mirroring visitors as they move around the gallery.
It has been specially created for this exhibition by Shaw and the dimensions are for the sole purpose of use inside The Hub building.
Weaved between the U-too sculpture, which covers the majority of the main gallery, will be original industrial features that nod to The Hub’s history as a seed warehouse.
As well as this, other smaller inflatables will be on display to explore and play with light and anti-camouflage surfaces. And a series of kinetic textile pieces complete the exhibition.
Michael Shaw is a widely successful artist who has seen works displayed all over the country, including being commissioned for a project at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.
You can see the Activate / Participate exhibition on The Hub’s first floor main gallery between September 25, 2021 and January 16, 2022, or to take part in the private view event the day before you can arrive between 6 and 8pm.