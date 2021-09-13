Protests continue at house of Lincolnshire man who ‘lives with 50 cats’

Cat rescue groups are continuing to their protests outside a house in Gainsborough where it is claimed a man is keeping between 50 to 90 cats in poor conditions.

The groups are concerned for the cats, but also for the man’s welfare. People in the area have previously reported seeing the man taking out cats on leads with bells and toys attached to them.

The protest was deemed to be the last option for the rescue groups who had flagged up the situation to the RSPCA, West Lindsey District Council and the local MP for several years.

Page’s Pet Rescue, Feral Rescue, and Whiskers and Cattitude first gathered at the property on Portland Terrace during the evening of Thursday, September 9. They say they tried to knock on the door of the man known as “Catmandu” to speak to him, but to no avail, and police then ‘turned up in force’.

The cat rescue groups then carried out a peaceful protest outside the house on Friday evening, where it is alleged that officers “were very aggressive towards us all”.

A further protest is planned on Monday evening.

Among the protestors was Michelle Page of Page’s Pet Rescue, who said “it’s not good enough” regarding what action has been taken so far. Police said they are continuing to work with the RSPCA to investigate the matter.

Michelle is planning to return on Monday, September 13 to find out what has happened and where things progressed after saying “someone had taken some cats out yesterday (Sunday) and Catmandu allowed her to take them to the vets”.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson previously said: “Officers attended a property at Portland Terrace, Gainsborough, following reports of groups of people gathering outside. This is believed to relate to a number of cats being kept at the address.

“There were two separate incidents – one reported at 6.16pm and another at 8.49pm.

“No one was arrested during either incident and on both occasions, the groups left the area.

“We are working alongside the RSPCA to establish the circumstances and are due to speak to the householder today. We would urge members of the public not to speculate while we are engaged in this process.”

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: “We are aware of this incident. Unfortunately we are unable to discuss complaints about specific people, however we are grateful to people who report suspected animal suffering to us and we would like to reassure people we will always look into and, if necessary, investigate any complaints made to us about animal welfare.

“A lot of the time issues will be dealt with by advice and education and it is not always appropriate to publicise this information for legal reasons.”

A West Lindsey District Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of concerns and are currently liaising with the police. At this stage, we cannot comment any further while an investigation is under way.”