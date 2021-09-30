School child hospitalised after being hit by car in Lincoln

The boy was hit during the morning rush hour

A secondary school pupil is in hospital after he was hit by a car outside Sir Robert Pattinson Academy in Lincoln on Thursday morning.

Police were notified at 8.22am on Thursday of a car hitting a male pedestrian of secondary school age on Moor Lane, North Hykeham.

The victim has been taken to hospital for treatment of injuries, not believed to be serious.

Lincolnshire Police said he has a parent by his side.

The road has been reopened following previous restrictions.