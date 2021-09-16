Sleaford woman killed in Lincoln bypass crash named as inquest opens
RIP Rosemary
A young woman killed in a crash on the Lincoln Eastern Bypass has been named as Rosemary Earle from Cranwell Village, near Sleaford.
The inquest hearing at Lincolnshire Coroners’ Court heard how Rosemary, 28, died from a head injury, pending further tests, after a crash involving her car and a van, between the Branston and Bracebridge Heath roundabouts at about 4.30am on September 3.
Lincolnshire Police say the investigation into the circumstances of the crash is still ongoing, and they have not made any arrests.
If you have any information that may help police, call 101 or email [email protected] using incident 43 of September 3 as a reference.
The inquest was adjourned until March 3, 2022