Woman, 28, dies in Lincoln Eastern Bypass crash
Following a crash with a van early this morning
A 28-year-old woman has died in a crash on the Lincoln Eastern Bypass, police have confirmed.
The Lincoln Eastern Bypass was closed between the Branston and Bracebridge Heath roundabouts after a serious crash at around 4.30am on Friday morning, involving two vehicles.
The crash involved person driving a van and a woman driving a car, and sadly the 28-year-old woman has died as a result of the collision.
There were no other occupants in either vehicle and no other injuries have been reported. The woman’s next of kin has been informed.
Police are expecting the road to remain closed in both directions until around midday on Friday while investigations are carried out, and they are asking people to avoid that route.
Officers will now be working to establish the circumstances of the incident and have launched an appeal for anyone in the area at the time or with dashcam footage to contact them as soon as possible.
You can do so by calling 101 or emailing [email protected] and using incident 43 of September 3 as a reference.