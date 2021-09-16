The Lincolnite tries: Nosey Parker’s ‘Ultimate Chip Butty’ challenge

Are you bready for the challenge?

The Nosey Parker pub in Lincoln loves creating a food challenge and The Lincolnite went to check out one of their latest – the Ultimate Chip Butty.

The Ultimate Chippy Butty is a whole loaf of bread, hollowed and filled with chips, cheese and lashings of gravy. The challenge, which is also suitable for vegetarians, is also served with two jugs of gravy for dipping.

The challenge, which was introduced at the Greene King pub off Tritton Road in August, is priced at £8.99. Should you be successful, unlike us, you get a certificate and your photo on the pub’s Wall of Flame.

When the food arrived, I felt a sense of hope that maybe, if I finished my loaf, I could successfully complete the challenge, but it wasn’t to be. Maybe I just wasn’t bready enough.

After a fairly confident start, with the chips and cheese especially going down a treat, the bread really started to take its toll.

In some ways it may not look like too big a challenge, but to eat that much bread in one sitting proved an even bigger task than expected.

Ronnie Byrne, Duty Manager at Nosey Parker, told The Lincolnite: “The new menu came out just over a month ago, and the new challenges have gone down a storm!

“The Ultimate Chip Butty has been one of our best sellers so far, no doubt.

“Everyone thinks it’ll be a walk in the park, but, like The Lincolnite, they’re quickly brought back down to earth! It’s basically a whole loaf of bread and a tonne of chips, cheese, and gravy.

“Anyone who can tackle that is braver than I, and the reporter, as we learned today!”