Lincolnshire gears up for COVID booster jabs, with 464 new cases on Thursday

There have been 464 cases of coronavirus confirmed on Thursday in Lincolnshire, as the NHS begins delivering COVID booster jabs to the most vulnerable people.

As part of the next stage of the vaccination programme, hospital hubs have started jabbing frontline health and care workers and identifying other eligible patients for their coronavirus booster vaccine GP-led local vaccination services will follow in the coming days and full vaccination rollout will begin from next week in Lincolnshire. The NHS will contact those who are eligible through a call or text from their local GP-led site or the National Booking Service.

Those who are eligible include:

those living in residential care homes for older adults

all adults aged 50 years or over

frontline health and social care workers

all those aged 16 to 49 years with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe COVID-19 (as set out in the green book), and adult carers

adult household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals

However, some of those in the original nine priority groups will not be eligible for the top-up until the New Year. Dr Nikki Kanani, GP and deputy lead for the COVID vaccination programme said: “Alongside one of our busiest summers in the NHS, our hardworking staff have also been gearing up to deliver the autumn booster programme, to give further protection to healthcare and social care workers and those most at risk from the virus.”

Latest statistics published by Public Health England show that around 112,000 lives were saved thanks to the vaccination programme.

Meanwhile, there have been 464 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday.

Government figures on Thursday showed 296 new cases in Lincolnshire, 75 in North East Lincolnshire and 93 in North Lincolnshire.

Three further deaths of Lincolnshire residents were also confirmed in the government figures.

NHS data showed no further deaths in Greater Lincolnshire’s hospitals on Thursday.

Nationally, cases increased by 26,911 to 7,339,009 while deaths rose by 158 to 134,805.

Vaccination data released on Thursday revealed that 1,108,065 doses of the jab had now been handed out in Lincolnshire.

There were 7,225 doses given out in the past week, 3,782 fewer doses than the previous week.

Of those, 532,625 were second jabs – a total of 84% of the total 634,453 population of Lincolnshire.

A total of 562,809 people over the aged of 18, and 12,631 under 18s have received their first dose, while 530,265 over 18s and 2,360 under 18s were double-dosed.

In North East Lincolnshire a total of 213,647 doses of the vaccine have been administered, with 101,960 (79%) being second doses.

In North Lincolnshire, 239,650 doses have been handed out, with 115,174 (82%) being double-jabbed.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday, September 16

106,415 cases (up 464)

69,906 in Lincolnshire (up 296)

16,618 in North Lincolnshire (up 93)

19,891 in North East Lincolnshire (up 75)

2,3111 deaths (up three)

1,691 from Lincolnshire (up three)

316 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

304 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)

of which 1,386 hospital deaths (no change)

849 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

44 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

492 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)

