Timings for Red Arrows DSEI flypast

The funeral of two-year-old girl who tragically died in a fire at a Lincolnshire caravan park will take place later this month.

Louisiana-Brook’s mother Natasha Broadley managed to escape the fire with her three other children, all under 11-years-old, who were later discharged from hospital. The fire happened at the Sealands Caravan Park in Ingoldmells at around 10.30pm on Monday, August 23.

Natasha Broadley said her precious baby girl’s funeral will take place on at St Mary Magdalene Church on Church Walk in Newark at 11am on September 27.

She said: “Anyone is welcome to come as all the love and support for me and my children and family has been unbelievable and the colour theme is pink or lemon for my baby girl. Thank you so much, big hugs from me, no children allowed.”

Earlier this month hundreds of pink balloons were released from Riverside Park in Newark and into the sky in memory of Louisiana-Brook.

At the weekend, a procession of brightly-lit vans and lorries paraded through Skegness and Ingoldmells in her memory as tributes continue to pour in for the little girl.

Over £18,895 has now been raised to help the family.

Laurie Selfridge organising the fundraiser on behalf of Georgie Brooke McGowan, saying: “Their life has been torn apart in a million ways. Their baby sister so tragically taken from them all.

“If only we can give Tasha some peace at this time by helping her in any way you can would be so appreciated. Please donate anything you can.”

Police and fire investigations are still ongoing to determine how the mysterious and harrowing incident came about. Police said: “Our investigation remains ongoing and we are working with the forensic teams to understand what happened.”