Woman sexually assaulted outside Hykeham garden centre
Police are appealing for witnesses
A woman in her 30s was allegedly sexually assaulted outside a garden centre in the Hykeham area of Lincoln.
Investigators want to speak to anyone who may have walked, cycled or driven past the female victim outside of Pennells Garden Centre on Newark Road between 11.30pm on Friday, September 10 and 12.30am on Saturday, September 11.
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage from any vehicles that passed the location between the times specified to get in touch.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting crime reference 21000527295.