Farmer’s £8k 4×4 stolen in Grantham
Stolen at the busiest time of the year for farmers
An overnight farm theft in Grantham has seen an £8,000 4×4 vehicle stolen, and police are appealing to the public to help find it.
Between midnight and 7am on Thursday morning, a green Polaris Ranger utility 4×4 vehicle (registration FJ17 ENH), worth around £8,000, was stolen from a farm in Woodnock, Grantham.
Police say they have not received any other reports of thefts in the area and believe it is an isolated incident.
Officers have now launched an investigation into the theft and are hoping to locate both the vehicle and the person responsible for stealing it.
Temporary detective inspector Paul Sands has called rural crimes unacceptable and says he is committed to “both preventing them and bringing those who commit them to justice”.
He said: “I know the huge impact this has on the farming community, even more so at their busiest time for year, so I would urge anyone with any information to please get in touch with us today and don’t put it off.
“The quicker you act the better chance we have of recovering the stolen vehicle.”
If you have any information that may help officers, call 101 and quote incident number 58 of September 16, or anonymously contact Crimestoppers online.