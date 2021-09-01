Yummy! The Cookie People bringing pop-up tour to Lincoln

A Scunthorpe couple with a passion for cookies will bring their bakery business to Lincoln later this month as part of a pop-up tour.

The Cookie People is a bakery specialising in anything cookie based and has a large range of over 40 cookies, which is changed every two weeks.

The pop-up stall will be located at City Square in Lincoln between 10am-4pm on September 24 and 25, selling cookies, cookie bars and cookie dough. The cookies cost £2, but prices vary for the other products.

Co-owners Toni Robinson, 32, and her husband Andy, 33, used to work in Lincoln as a sports massage therapist and carer respectively. After running a successful cookie stall at a Christmas event in 2016, and other markets and festivals, Toni decided to turn it into a business and The Cookie People was born.

Initially the business was online only and delivered across the UK, before The Cookie People’s first shop opened in Scunthorpe in February 2019. Within 10 months they had outgrown the premises and in November of that year moved into a bigger shop in Ashby near Scunthorpe.

As well as Lincoln, the upcoming tour will also include Worksop in September and Leeds in October, as well as an event for Boohoo at London Fashion Week. The business is also hoping to have a stall at the Lincoln Christmas Market in December.

Toni and Andy have two sons – Teddy, 8, and Arlo, 5. When Teddy was younger he used to need to eat dairy free and Toni started to bake a variety of things and her passion continued to grow from there.

The cookies are described as being “over the top but very tasty” and Toni told The Lincolnite: “We are a bit nervous, but also excited. We haven’t done pop-ups for a while, but at the same time have been wanting to for two years before COVID halted it.

“Me and Andy love Lincoln and I used to work at Burton Waters, so it will be great to return to the city.”

Toni added that her favourite product is the Biscoff Cheesecake Cookie, while Andy particularly loves the cookie dough.