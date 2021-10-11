730 new COVID cases in Lincolnshire on Monday as ministers urge youth vaccinations

There have been 730 cases of coronavirus confirmed on Monday as parents are told to get their children vaccinated by government ministers.

The figure for Monday is 23% up on last week’s 595 cases.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi and Health Secretary Sajid Javid have written a joint letter to parents of secondary school and college students urging them to get vaccinated.

The latest COVID stats for Lincolnshire are:

730 new cases of coronavirus in Greater Lincolnshire with 553 in Lincolnshire, 75 in North East Lincolnshire and 102 in North Lincolnshire

No further deaths of Lincolnshire residents were recorded

Hospital data also showed no deaths since Friday’s figures

Nationally, cases rose by 40,224 while deaths increased by 28

In the letter, published online, the ministers said said children and young people had been “hugely affected” by the pandemic both in their education and their social life, and thanked parents and guardians for their support.

“We know that some of you will be concerned about the health risks to the young people you care for,” they said.

“We want to reassure you that the evidence shows that young people remain at very low risk of serious illness from COVID-19.

“However, we need to continue to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Young people who get ill will need to miss school or college, and may spread it to others.”

They said getting tested and vaccinated will “help to detect cases early, reduce spread, and keep students in education”.

“Vaccines are our best defence against COVID-19. They help protect young people, and benefit those around them. Vaccination makes people less likely to catch the virus and less likely to pass it on.”

Three million pupils aged between 12 and 15 across the UK are eligible to receive a first COVID-19 jab as part of a rollout that began three weeks ago.

Parental consent forms are required for children aged 12 to 15 to be vaccinated.

The ministers have been backed by school unions as data from the Office for National Statistics showed one in 15 children in school years 7-11 had COVID in the week to October 2.

The latest government data shows the 10-14-year-old age group to be the most infected across Greater Lincolnshire with a rate of 2,187.2 per 100,000 population in Lincolnshire, 1,185.4 in North East Lincolnshire and 2,850.8 in North Lincolnshire.

The next age group up, the 15-19s, follow behind with rates of 796.3 in Lincolnshire, 657.9 in North East Lincolnshire and 1,581.9 in North Lincolnshire.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Monday, October 11

123,004 cases (up 730)

80,851 in Lincolnshire (up 553)

20,433 in North Lincolnshire (up 102)

21,720 in North East Lincolnshire (up 75)

2,361 deaths (no change)

1,729 from Lincolnshire (no change)

322 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

310 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)

of which 1,420 hospital deaths (no change)

872 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

44 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

502 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.